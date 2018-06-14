S.Korean stocks, won tumble on Fed rate hike

* KOSPI index drops, foreigners sell

* Korean won sags versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields up

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index and the won tumbled on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for a second time this year and indicated a slightly faster pace of rate increases in the coming months. ** At 06:31 GMT, the KOSPI was down 46.46 points or 1.88 percent at 2,422.37. Shares of technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 2.4 percent to 48,200 won, hitting the lowest since its 50:1 stock split in May. Shares of Hyundai Motor and Samsung Biologics also plunged 3.9 percent and 5 percent, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,083.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.54 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,077.2. The currency marked the lowest since May 21. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,082.51 per U.S. dollar, up 0.25 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,065.55 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.15 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses. Japanese stocks weakened 0.99 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 0.1 percent so far this year, and has fallen 0.82 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 520,511,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 887, the number of advancing shares was 199. ** Foreign investors were net sellers of 523,381 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 1.51 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, while the low is 1,098.4 on Feb. 6. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 107.89. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.231 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.23 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)