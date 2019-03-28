S.Korean stocks, won tumble on global growth woes; bond yield hits 2-1/2-yr low

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell

* Korean won drops against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield hits 2-1/2 year low

SEOUL, March 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index closed down on Thursday as investors remained cautious over global growth concerns as well as corporate earnings. The Korean won edged down, while the benchmark bond yield also fell.

** Worries that the inversion of the U.S. Treasury curve signalled a future recession only deepened as 10-year yields fell to a fresh 15-month low at 2.34 percent.

** The latest lunge lower was led by German bunds where 10-year yields dived deeper into negative territory after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said a hike in interest rates could be further delayed.

** Drop in global bond yields also towed the most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.7 basis points to 1.679 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.5 basis points to 1.810 percent.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI index ended down 17.52 points, or 0.82 percent, to 2,128.10 points, extending its losses to a second day.

** Asiana Airlines’ ended up 2.9 percent after Chief Executive Park Sam-koo stepped down from the post to take responsibility for the fiasco over its 2018 financial statements, its parent Kumho Asiana Group said on Thursday. Another affiliate Kumho Industrial closed down 2.1 percent.

** Shares of Hyundai AutoEver, an affiliate of South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor, surged 17.5 percent on market debut. Hyundai Motor owns 28.48 percent shares in AutoEver, while Chung Eui-sun, executive vice chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, owns 19.47 percent of shares in AutoEver.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 12.6 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,136.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.20 percent lower than its previous close at 1,134.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,135.8 per U.S. dollar, up 0.2 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,135.8 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.15 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses. Japanese stocks fell 1.61 percent.

** The KOSPI has risen 4.27 percent so far this year, and fell 2.0 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 284.33 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 186.

** The won has lost 1.9 percent against the U.S dollar this year.