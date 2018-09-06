S.Korean stocks, won tumble on trade anxiety

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell

SEOUL, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index and the won fell on Thursday as turmoil in emerging markets and jitters over a potentially severe escalation in the U.S.-China trade war weighed on investor sentiment.

** The KOSPI stock index closed 4.15 points, or 0.18 percent, lower at 2,287.62.

** Shares of Hyundai Motor Group companies rose for a second straight session on higher sales. Hyundai Motor Co edged up 3.9 percent, while affiliate Kia Motors climbed 4.5 percent. Hyundai Glovis, the group’s logistics unit, and Hyundai Mobis, the auto parts subsidiary, jumped 6.3 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.

** South Korean shares exposed to cryptocurrency tumbled after Goldman Sachs Group Inc reportedly ditched plans to open a desk for trading it as the regulatory framework for the asset remained unclear. While bitcoin traded down nearly 4.1 percent, extending its 9.3 percent loss from the previous session, South Korea’s cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb’s stakeholders Vidente Co Ltd and Omnitel Inc dropped 7.1 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively.

** The won was quoted at 1,124 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.22 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,121.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,123.49 per U.S. dollar, down 0.42 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,106.3 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.85 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese stocks weakened 0.41 percent.

** The KOSPI is down around 7.1 percent so far this year, and up by 0.51 percent in the previous 30 days.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 381,006,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 316.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 267,354 million won worth of shares.

** The U.S dollar has risen 5.36 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 108.99.

** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.898 percent, lower than the previous day’s 1.90 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)