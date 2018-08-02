S.Korean stocks, won tumble over trade tensions

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index and the won weakened on Thursday, along with Chinese and Japanese markets, over the latest escalation of trade worries between the United States and China. Bond yields fell. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was down 36.87 points or 1.60 percent at 2,270.20.

** Major electronics and steel sector shares ended lower including tech giant Samsung Electronics, down 2.2 percent, and steel maker Posco down 3.6 percent. Auto shares also fell. Hyundai Glovis and Hyundai Motor tumbled 5.4 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively on concerns about tougher regulatory scrutiny. ** The won was quoted at 1,126.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.49 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,120.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,125.84 per U.S. dollar, down 0.66 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,109.1 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.48 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese stocks weakened 1.03 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 6.5 percent so far this year, and down by 2.40 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 347,908,000 shares and, of the total 896 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 254. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 48,045 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.58 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 108.09. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.115 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.13 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sunil Nair)