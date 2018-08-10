S.Korean stocks, won tumble over Turkish turmoil

* KOSPI index tumbles, foreigners sell

* Korean won sinks versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields down

* For the midday report, please click

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index and the won fell on Friday, as the plunging Turkish lira and Russian rouble led to a strong dollar. Bond yields fell. ** At 06:33 GMT, the KOSPI was down 20.92 points or 0.91 percent at 2,282.79, marking the lowest since Aug. 3. The benchmark index fell 0.2 percent on a weekly basis, extending its decline to a second straight week. ** The won was quoted at 1,128.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 1.04 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,117.2, ending four days of gains. For the week, the currency declined 0.1 percent.

** Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix , South Korea’s top chip makers, fell over 3 percent each, on a murky outlook for the chip industry. ** South Korean stocks with exposure to North Korea gained after news about inter-Korean high-level talks, which will take place on Aug. 13. ** South Korea’s finance ministry viewed global trade tensions, soaring oil prices and unemployment as core challenges for the economy. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,128.6 per U.S. dollar, down 0.55 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,112.5 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.06 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese stocks fell 1.33 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 6.6 percent so far this year, and up by 0.46 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 279,626,000 shares and, of the total 898 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 389. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 110,333 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.84 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 108.37. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.047 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.05 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sunil Nair)