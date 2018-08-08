S.Korean won rises with most Asian currencies, KOSPI steady

* KOSPI index inches up, foreigners buy

* Korean won gains versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields down

* For the midday report, please click

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean won strengthened against the dollar along with other Asian currencies on Wednesday, driven by unexpected rise of China’s foreign exchange reserves. The KOSPI stock index rose modestly while bond yields fell. ** The won was quoted at 1,119.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.35 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,123.8. ** The KOSPI ended up 1.29 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,301.45, amid trade tensions looming again after the United States imposed tariff on more Chinese goods.

** Shares of Samsung Group’s biopharmaceutical unit, Samsung Biologics, added 7 percent, while the group’s information technology firm, Samsung SDS, jumped 5.8 percent, after the group’s investment plan was unveiled. ** Following a media report about Hyundai Motor Group’s restructuring plan, shares of Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Mobis closed up 2 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively. Hyundai Glovis, the group’s logistics unit, closed down 4 percent. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,119.4 per dollar, down 0.22 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,102.3 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.36 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks weakened 0.08 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 6.8 percent so far this year, and up by 2.16 percent in the last 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 288,038,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 896, the number of advancing shares was 355. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 68,136 million won worth of shares. ** The dollar has risen 4.97 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 108.23. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.078 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.08 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)