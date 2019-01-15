South Korean stocks jump on China stimulus hopes

* KOSPI index hits near 6-week closing high

* Korean won gains vs USD, bond yields steady

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares jumped over 1.5 percent on Tuesday to a near six-week closing high, tracking gains in Chinese markets on expectations of more government policy measures to prop up a slowing economy. The won rose while bond yields were unchanged.

** China will aim to achieve “a good start” in the first quarter for the economy, the state planner said on Tuesday, signalling authorities could roll out more stimulus measures in the near term to counter slowing growth.

** The odds look stacked against British Prime Minister Theresa May winning parliamentary approval for her Brexit deal, which has come under fire from all sides, including eurosceptics, supporters of the EU and the Northern Irish party propping up her minority Conservative government. Voting is expected to start about 1900 GMT on Tuesday.

** The KOSPI stock index closed 32.66 points, or 1.58 percent, higher at 2,097.18. Heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix gained 2.6 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.

** South Korea’s biggest automaker, Hyundai Motor , climbed nearly 5 percent, while affiliates Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Glovis rose 3.6 percent and 3.7 percent respectively. Seo Sang-young, an analyst with Kiwoom Securities, said South Korea’s auto stocks followed their U.S. peers higher, boosted by the Detroit Motor Show.

** Shares of Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co Ltd surged nearly 30 percent, a record intraday percent gain, after a Philippine court approved rehabilitation proceedings for the company’s local unit, Subic Shipyard.

** The won was quoted at 1,120.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.21 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,123.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,120.58 per U.S. dollar, up 0.02 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,103.85 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.29 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses. Japanese stocks rose 0.96 percent.

** The KOSPI is up around 1.2 percent so far this year, and down by 2.07 percent in the previous 30 days.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 432,915,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 897, the number of advancing shares was 572.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 120,899 million won worth of shares.

** The won’s high for the year is 1,113.81 per dollar on Jan. 11 and low is 1,130.05 on Jan. 3.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 109.32.

** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.86 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.799 percent, barely changed from the previous day’s 1.80 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)