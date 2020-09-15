Upbeat China data, vaccine hopes power S.Korea shares to over 2-yr high

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares on Tuesday ended at their highest in more than two years, tracking broader Asian peers on COVID-19 vaccine hopes and upbeat Chinese data. The won strengthened to a seven-month closing high, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 15.67 points, or 0.65%, to 2,443.58, the highest close since June 12, 2018. The index extended gains to a fourth straight session.

** Asian equities took cues from a higher finish overnight on Wall Street, while data showed China’s industrial output in August grew most in eight months and retail sales rose for the first time this year.

** Investors’ focus remained on central banks, as the U.S. Federal Reserve plans to start its two-day policy meeting later in the day, while the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England will announce their policy decisions this week.

** Meanwhile, South Korea will secure early supply of the COVID-19 vaccines for 30 million people, its prime minister told a cabinet meeting, as the country reported 106 new infections as of Monday midnight.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 252.6 billion won ($214.27 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended trading at 1,179.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, the highest close since Jan. 29, and 0.38% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,179.1 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,179.1.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.06%.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 points to 111.95.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 0.907%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 1.504%.