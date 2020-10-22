Bank of Korea seen buying dollars - dealers

SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank was suspected of buying dollars on Thursday to curb the won’s gains as the currency hovered at an 18-month high, according to two local currency dealers.

The won was trading at 1,134.8 per dollar as of 0242 GMT, having gained nearly 9% since a low reached in March.

Separately, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said the government was closely monitoring the foreign exchange market and would take measures to stabilise the market if needed. (Reporting by Yena Park, Cynthia Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)