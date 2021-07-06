S.Korea says will consider normalising loosened FX derivative rules

SEOUL, July 6 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance ministry said on Tuesday it will consider reviewing the normalisation of loosened foreign exchange rules, given that the FX liquidity situation at home has improved.

“Uncertainties in international financial markets may increase due to global inflation conditions and monetary policy normalisation talks in major economies,” Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-won said.

“In this regard, (the ministry) will review normalising some of the foreign exchange rules that have been loosened as part of COVID-19 responses, including the FX derivatives rules,” Lee added.

In March 2020, South Korea raised the cap on the foreign currency forward positions that local banks can hold to 50% of their equity capital, from 40% previously, to help ease a dollar funding squeeze as the coronavirus pandemic hit financial markets globally. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Kim Coghill)