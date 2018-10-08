CORRECTED-S.Korea stocks edge up after five days of falls, won steady

(Corrects to remove reference to Japanese stocks in seventh bullet as the market is closed on Monday) * KOSPI index gains, foreigners sell * Korean won steady versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields higher SEOUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index edged higher on Monday after five consecutive sessions of falls, while the won held steady against the dollar. Bonds fell after the central bank chief's comments on Sunday raised expectations of a rate hike at the Monetary Policy Board's meeting on Oct. 18. ** Bank of Korea chief Lee Ju-yeol said the country needed to be more cautious about widening interest rate gap with the United States and that authorities needed to work together to stabilise home prices. ** At 01:13 GMT, the KOSPI was up 4.18 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,271.70. ** Shares of Lotte Group companies, including Lotte Corp and Lotte Chemical , were up after group Chairman Shin Dong-bin was released from jail on Friday. He is expected to expedite group reconstruction. ** The won was quoted at 1,131.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.1 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,130.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,130.8 per U.S. dollar, up 0.03 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,114.1 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.29 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . ** The KOSPI is down around 8.1 percent so far this year, and down by 0.87 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 64,644,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 885, the number of advancing shares was 404. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 48,844 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 6.04 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 108.1. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.092 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.09 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)