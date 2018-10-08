FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018 / 1:51 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-S.Korea stocks edge up after five days of falls, won steady

3 Min Read

 (Corrects to remove reference to Japanese stocks in seventh
bullet as the market is closed on Monday)
    * KOSPI index gains, foreigners sell
    * Korean won steady versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields higher

    SEOUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         edged higher on
Monday after five consecutive sessions of falls, while the won
held steady against the dollar. Bonds fell after the central
bank chief's comments on Sunday raised expectations of a rate
hike at the Monetary Policy Board's meeting on Oct. 18.
            
    
** Bank of Korea chief Lee Ju-yeol said the country needed to be
more cautious about widening interest rate gap with the United
States and that authorities needed to work together to stabilise
home prices. 
 
** At 01:13 GMT, the KOSPI was up 4.18 points, or 0.18 percent,
at 2,271.70.
    
** Shares of Lotte Group companies, including Lotte Corp
            and Lotte Chemical            , were up after group
Chairman Shin Dong-bin was released from jail on Friday. He is
expected to expedite group reconstruction.             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,131.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.1 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,130.4. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,130.8 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.03 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,114.1 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.29 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            .
 
** The KOSPI is down around 8.1 percent so far this year, and
down by 0.87 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 64,644,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of
885, the number of advancing shares was 404.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 48,844 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 6.04 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2, 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.02 points to 108.1.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.092 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.09 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
