Ex-dividend trade weighs on S.Korea shares

* KOSPI flat, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares were little changed on Tuesday as a slew of blue chips trading ex-dividend countered hopes that a long-awaited U.S. pandemic aid package would be expanded. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI slid 0.71 points, or 0.03%, to 2,807.89 by 0245 GMT as major companies including market heavyweight Samsung Electronics went ex-dividend. Shares of Samsung Electronics were down 1.3%. ** The U.S. House of Representatives voted to increase stimulus payments to qualified Americans to $2,000 from $600, sending the measure on to the Senate for a vote. ** Back home, there were 40 new coronavirus deaths, a record daily toll, with 1,046 new infections for Monday, as the country grapples with a third wave of infections centred around nursing homes and a prison in the capital Seoul. ** South Korea unveiled a fresh 9.3 trillion won ($8.49 billion) package on Tuesday to support small businesses hit by the third wave of coronavirus and those vulnerable to unemployment due to the outbreak. ** Meanwhile, the nation's export recovery likely accelerated in December thanks to strong chip demand, though the pandemic continued to add pressure on domestic consumption, a Reuters poll showed. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 198.6 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,094.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.24% firmer than its previous close at 1,096.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,092.8, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,091.8. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 point to 111.50. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.3 basis points to 0.972%. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)