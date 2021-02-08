REFILE-Auto shares pull S.Korea's KOSPI lower as Hyundai Motor, Kia deny Apple project

(Corrects grammar syntax in headline to say 'deny' not 'denies') * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slid on Monday, pulled down by auto stocks as Hyundai Motor group's denial on Apple project disappointed investors. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI fell 8.91 points, or 0.29%, to 3,111.72 as of 0207 GMT, trimming early losses of as much as 1.12%. ** South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Corp shares tumbled as much as 8.42% and 15.27%, respectively, after they said they are not in talks with Apple Inc on developing autonomous vehicles. ** The sub-index for transportation equipment dropped 6.81%, while the group's other affiliates Hyundai Mobis , Hyundai Glovis and Hyundai Wia were down 8.37%, 8.14% and 9.97%, respectively. ** Other heavyweights were trading mixed: Samsung Electronics edged up 0.24%, while Samsung BioLogics added 0.12%. Chipmaker SK Hynix and batterymaker LG Chem were down 0.78% and 2.92% each. ** Investors also awaited the MSCI quarterly index review data scheduled to be released on 22:00 GMT on Tuesday. ** "The (KOSPI) trading volumes will likely stay subdued ahead of the nation's Lunar New Year holiday this week, but short-term volatility may rise due to the expiry of (KOSPI) options on Wednesday," said Choi Yoo-june, analyst at Shinhan Financial Corp. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 229.1 billion won ($204.85 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,117.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.54% higher than its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,118.1 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,117.7. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 111.59. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.0 basis points to 0.993%. ($1 = 1,118.3800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)