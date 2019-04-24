Asia
April 24, 2019 / 2:21 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

S. Korea stocks decline as foreigners sell on falling won

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index down, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won hits lowest since late Sept 2017
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         traded lower on
Wednesday, shrugging off the government's stimulus measure, as a
weakening Korean won hit local stocks. The benchmark bond yield
rose.
 
** As of 0205 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 8.74
points or 0.39 percent to 2,211.77 points.
** The government proposed a 6.7 trillion won ($5.87 billion)
supplementary budget to tackle unprecedented air pollution
levels and to boost exports bruised by weak external demand amid
the Sino-U.S. trade war.             

** Foreigners are not buying Korean stocks despite overnight
rise of U.S. markets, as dollar is strengthening against Korean
won, said Kim Ji-hyung, an analyst at Hanyang Securities. The
government's stimulus measure would reduce downsize risks rather
than improving economic outlook, Kim added.      
    
** Foreigners were net sellers of 46.3 billion won worth of
shares on the main board. 

** South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd             posted a
wider-than-expected quarterly operating loss as falling prices
of screens for television sets weighed on earnings. Its shares
tumbled nearly 3 percent following the announcement.
               
       
** The won quoted at 1,145.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.35 percent lower than its
previous close at 1,141.8, to hit the lowest since late
September 2017. 
    
** In offshore trading, the won        quoted at 1,144.3 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.2 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract
              quoted at 1,141.9 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.27 percent, after U.S. stocks closed
near record high level            . Japanese stocks         rose
0.39 percent.
    
** The KOSPI has increased 8.90 percent so far this year, and
rose 2.9 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
    
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 195.17 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 889, the number of advancing shares was 389.
    
** The won has lost 2.4 percent against the U.S dollar this
year.
    
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.07 points to 109.44. 
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.2
basis points to 1.747 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 1.4 basis points to 1.909 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Uttaresh.V)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below