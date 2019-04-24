S. Korea stocks decline as foreigners sell on falling won

* KOSPI index down, foreigners net sellers * Korean won hits lowest since late Sept 2017 * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index traded lower on Wednesday, shrugging off the government's stimulus measure, as a weakening Korean won hit local stocks. The benchmark bond yield rose. ** As of 0205 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 8.74 points or 0.39 percent to 2,211.77 points. ** The government proposed a 6.7 trillion won ($5.87 billion) supplementary budget to tackle unprecedented air pollution levels and to boost exports bruised by weak external demand amid the Sino-U.S. trade war. ** Foreigners are not buying Korean stocks despite overnight rise of U.S. markets, as dollar is strengthening against Korean won, said Kim Ji-hyung, an analyst at Hanyang Securities. The government's stimulus measure would reduce downsize risks rather than improving economic outlook, Kim added. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 46.3 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd posted a wider-than-expected quarterly operating loss as falling prices of screens for television sets weighed on earnings. Its shares tumbled nearly 3 percent following the announcement. ** The won quoted at 1,145.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.35 percent lower than its previous close at 1,141.8, to hit the lowest since late September 2017. ** In offshore trading, the won quoted at 1,144.3 per U.S. dollar, down 0.2 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract quoted at 1,141.9 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.27 percent, after U.S. stocks closed near record high level . Japanese stocks rose 0.39 percent. ** The KOSPI has increased 8.90 percent so far this year, and rose 2.9 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 195.17 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 889, the number of advancing shares was 389. ** The won has lost 2.4 percent against the U.S dollar this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 points to 109.44. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.2 basis points to 1.747 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 1.909 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Uttaresh.V)