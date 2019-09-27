Bonds News
S.Korea stocks drop; chipmakers drag on subdued industry outlook

    * KOSPI falls more than 1%, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** South Korean shares slipped more than 1% on Friday, dragged
down by losses in chipmakers due to a tepid outlook for the
industry, amid U.S. political uncertainties. The Korean won
weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
** As of 0156 GMT, the Seoul stock market's benchmark KOSPI
        fell 22.98 points, or 1.11%, to 2,051.54. The index was
on course for its first weekly fall since mid August.
            
** Shares of South Korean chipmakers dropped, hit by a media
report that the United States was unlikely to extend temporary
waiver to supply Huawei and U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology's
tepid outlook.             
    
** The KOPSI was recently buoyed by views that memory chip
industry would recover soon, which was undermined following U.S.
chipmaker Micron Technology's        bleak forecast, said Lee
Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities. 
    
** A whistleblower report released on Thursday said President
Donald Trump not only abused his office in attempting to solicit
Ukraine's interference in the 2020 U.S. election for his
political benefit, sending U.S. stocks down.             
            
** Foreigners were net sellers of 44.6 billion won ($37.13
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,201.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.20% lower than its previous
close at 1,198.8.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,201.3 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,200.1 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.22%, after U.S. stocks dropped
           . Japanese stocks         fell 1.01%.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 0.90% so far this year, and gained 6.8%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
     
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 96.85 million shares and, of the total traded issues
of 885, the number of advancing shares was 297.
    
** The won has lost 7.1% against the dollar so far this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 points to 110.83, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.55%.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.2
basis points to 1.303%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose
by 0.6 basis points to 1.438%.
    
($1 = 1,201.1300 won)
 

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
