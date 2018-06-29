FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 1:44 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

S.Korea stocks fall on trade spat; won rallies

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index slips, foreigners sell
    * Korean won rallies against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields steady

    SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened on Friday as
Sino-U.S. trade tensions escalated and led investors to move out
of emerging markets. The won rallied while bond yields remained
steady.
 
** At 01:06 GMT, the KOSPI was down 10.25 points or 0.44 percent
at 2,303.99, hitting its lowest intraday level since May 2017.
Samsung BioLogics             surged as much as 4.8 percent on
the market's open after Biogen          said on Thursday it
exercised its call option to purchase additional shares of a
joint venture with Samsung BioLogics.             

** Shares of South Korean cement makers rose after the two
Koreas agreed on Thursday to co-operate in modernising and
connecting cross-border roads. Shares of Hyundai Cement
            jumped 19.5 percent while Korea Cement            
gained 15.1 percent. Other North Korea-exposed stocks rose,
including Namkwang Engineering & Construction            , which
climbed 12.6 percent.             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,120.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.33 percent firmer from its
previous close of 1,124.2, which was its lowest since Oct. 2017.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,119.31
per U.S. dollar, up 0.13 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,102.3 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.02 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild gains            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 0.4 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 6.2 percent so far this year, and
down by 6.54 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** Trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index        
was 119,259,000 shares and, of the total 873 traded issues, the
number of advancing shares was 280.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 65,254 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 4.96 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2, 2018 and low is 1,125.17 on June 27, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.03 points to 108.09.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.113 percent, barely changed from the
previous day's 2.11 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)
