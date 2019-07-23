Bonds News
S.Korea stocks gain as trade optimism lifts tech sector; won steady

    * KOSPI index rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won steady versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
South Korean shares climbed on Tuesday as overnight gains in
U.S. semiconductor shares lifted South Korean chip giants, amid
high expectations of policy easing by major central banks. The
Korean won was steady, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
** Tech shares pulled the index into the green as investors
girded themselves for second-quarter results from major
industrial and technology companies and looked forward to the
U.S. Federal Reserve's expected interest rate cut at the end of
the month.    
    
** A report on a roundtable meeting of technology companies with
top officials of the Trump administration to discuss the
blacklisting of Huawei Technologies boosted U.S.-based tech
firms.                       
 
** Shares of U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology        closed up
3.7% in Wall Street, lifting Philadelphia Semiconductor Index
       nearly 2%.              
    
** Goldman Sachs upgraded its view on the semiconductor sector,
which prompted foreigner buying of Samsung Electronics
            and SK Hynix             shares, said Noh Dong-kil,
an analyst at NH Investment & Securities.     
    
** South Korea's Samsung Elec added 0.4%, while SK Hynix, which
has a bigger weighting on memory chip business, gained 2.6%. 
   
** Shares of Hyundai Motor             slipped despite the
automaker posting a solid second-quarter profit, as worries over
its third-quarter performance emerged due to potential labour
strike and ahead of off-season.             
    
** As of 0215 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI index
        was up 11.56 points or 0.55% at 2,104.90 points. 
    
** South Korea's central bank said Japan's export curbs on key
chip and display production materials were one of the top three
risks to the domestic economy even after its recent downgrades
to growth projections.             
        
** Foreigners were net buyers of 149.0 billion won ($126.49
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,178.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.04% lower than its previous
close at 1,178.3.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,178.3 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.2% from the previous session, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,176.9 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.05%, after U.S. stocks ended firmer.
Japanese stocks         rose 0.80%.            
    
** The KOSPI climbed 2.94% so far this year, but lost 0.3% in
the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
    
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 192.25 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 890, the number of advancing shares was 341.
    
** The won lost 5.4% against the U.S dollar so far this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         edged up 0.01 points to 110.76, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.59%.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.6
basis points to 1.340%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell
by 0.1 basis points to 1.464%.

($1 = 1,178.6000 won)
    


($1 = 1,177.9500 won)

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
