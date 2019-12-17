Bonds News
December 17, 2019 / 2:18 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

S.Korea stocks hit more than 7-month high as chipmakers soar

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI adds 0.7%, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets: 
    
** South Korean shares jumped on Tuesday as foreigners increased
their exposure to local chip stocks in anticipation of an uptick
in memory chip demand against the backdrop of easing trade
tensions.
 
 ** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield
fell.
    
** In the U.S. markets overnight, shares of chipmaker Micron
Technology        jumped after brokerage Susquehanna upgraded to
"positive" from "neutral." Philadelphia Semiconductor index
      , which has so far this year gained 55.5%, added nearly
1%.             
    
** Tracking gains in U.S. peers, shares of Samsung Electronics
            rose 2.6% and SK Hynix             climbed 3.5%. 
    
** In addition to a boost in Wall Street, recent increases in
chip prices also sent chipmakers higher, according to Seo
Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities. 
    
** As of 0213 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI        
rose 14.87 points, or 0.69%, to 2,183.02, marking its intraday
high since May 3. 
    
** Foreigners were net buyers of 189.3 billion won ($160.51
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,169.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.27% higher than its previous
close at 1,172.3.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,169.1 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,167.0 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.44%, after U.S. stocks notched record
closing highs overnight            . Japanese stocks        
rose 0.37%.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 6.81% so far this year, and gained 1.8%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 143.73 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 908, the number of advancing shares was 345.
    
** The won has lost 4.6% against the dollar so far this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         was unchanged at 110.47, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.53%.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.6
basis points to 1.362%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell
by 1.2 basis points to 1.603%.
    
($1 = 1,179.3300 won)    

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; 
Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below