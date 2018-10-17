S.Korea stocks jump tracking Wall Street; won climbs

* KOSPI index climbs; foreigners buy * Korean won gains versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index added more than 1 percent on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in Wall Street which surged on upbeat earnings reports. The Korean won strengthened against the dollar, while bond yields climbed. ** As of 0129 GMT, the KOSPI was up 31.25 points or 1.46 percent at 2,176.37. ** Shares of Samsung BioLogics , the only drag among top 10 KOSPI firms, dropped on local media report that financial watchdog will take disciplinary measure against the drugmaker. Financial Supervisory Service has reportedly concluded that the company has violated accounting rules. ** Earnings of U.S. IT firms, including Netflix , which posted better-than-expected Q3 performance, boosted South Korean markets, said Lee Jae-sun, analyst at KTB Investment & Securities. ** Chinese yuan's possible weakening against the U.S. dollar remains as a potential burden for South Korea, she added, as a possible signal that trade war spills over to currency war. ** The won was quoted at 1,123.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.42 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,128, in line with other Asian currencies. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,122.3 per U.S. dollar, up 0.07 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,104.9 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.77 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains . Japanese stocks rose 1.71 percent. ** The KOSPI lost around 13.1 percent so far this year, and slipped 6.86 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 106,698,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 721. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 3,278 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar rose 5.24 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 108.32. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.68 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.051 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.05 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)