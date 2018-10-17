FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 2:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea stocks jump tracking Wall Street; won climbs

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index climbs; foreigners buy
    * Korean won gains versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         added more than 1
percent on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in Wall Street
which surged on upbeat earnings reports. The Korean won
strengthened against the dollar, while bond yields climbed. 
 
** As of 0129 GMT, the KOSPI was up 31.25 points or 1.46 percent
at 2,176.37. 

** Shares of Samsung BioLogics            , the only drag among
top 10 KOSPI firms, dropped on local media report that financial
watchdog will take disciplinary measure against the drugmaker.
Financial Supervisory Service has reportedly concluded that the
company has violated accounting rules.                 

** Earnings of U.S. IT firms, including Netflix         , which
posted better-than-expected Q3 performance, boosted South Korean
markets, said Lee Jae-sun, analyst at KTB Investment &
Securities.             

** Chinese yuan's possible weakening against the U.S. dollar
remains as a potential burden for South Korea, she added, as a
possible signal that trade war spills over to currency war. 
 
** The won was quoted at 1,123.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.42 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,128, in line with other Asian currencies. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,122.3 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.07 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,104.9 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.77 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with gains            . Japanese stocks        
rose 1.71 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI lost around 13.1 percent so far this year, and
slipped 6.86 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 106,698,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 895, the number of advancing shares was 721.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 3,278 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar rose 5.24 percent against the won this year.
The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2,
2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.02 points to 108.32.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.68 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.051 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.05 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
