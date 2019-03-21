Asia
S.Korea stocks rally lifted by chip giants; won up

    * KOSPI index up nearly 1 pct, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield down

    SEOUL, March 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         jumped on Thursday as
rallying chip giants lifted broader market, while policymakers
are relieved following the dovish statement of U.S. Federal
Reserve. The Korean won strengthened while the benchmark bond
yield fell.
 
** As of 0213 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main index rose
19.79 points, or 0.91 percent, to 2,196.89.
    
** South Korea's finance ministry and top market regulator said
they will cut the tax rate for stock trading this year in an
effort to support domestic equity markets and startup firms.
            

** Shares of South Korea's chip giants surged as chip industry
outlook improved following the conference call of U.S. chipmaker
Micron Technology       . Samsung Electronics             rose
nearly 5 percent while SK Hynix             gained more than 7
percent.             

** The top two KOSPI stocks are lifting the broader markets,
while the influence of U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish stance is
limited in local markets, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at
Kiwoom Securities.     

** In response to Fed's overnight decision, South Korea's
central bank chief said the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to
abandon projections for any interest rate hikes this year eased
uncertainties for Korean policymakers.             

** The U.S. Federal Reserve brought its three-year drive to
tighten monetary policy to an abrupt end, abandoning projections
for any interest rate hikes this year amid signs of an economic
slowdown, and saying it would halt the steady decline of its
balance sheet in September.                 
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 279.3 billion won worth of
shares on the main board.
    
** The won was quoted at 1,125.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.46 percent higher than its
previous close at 1,130.4.
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted flat at
1,124.6 per U.S. dollar, while in one-year non-deliverable
forward trading its one-month contract               was quoted
at 1,123.1 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.56 percent, after U.S. stocks rallied
on dovish Fed statement            . Japanese stock        
markets are closed for public holiday. 
    
** The KOSPI has risen 7.72 percent so far this year, and fell
1.3 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
    
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 135.48 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 892, the number of advancing shares was 309.
    
** The won has lost 0.8 percent against the U.S dollar this
year.
    
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.09 points to 109.34, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.90 percent.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.6
basis points to 1.796 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 3.6 basis points to 1.942 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
