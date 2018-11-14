S.Korea stocks slip as regulator reviews Samsung BioLogics; won gains

* KOSPI index inch lower, foreigners sell * Korean won climbs versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index edged lower on Wednesday as investors favoured caution while awaiting financial regulator's decision on alleged violation of accounting rules involving drugmaker Samsung BioLogics . The Korean won rose, while bond yields fell. ** At 0220 GMT, the KOSPI was down 8.79 points or 0.42 percent at 2,062.44. ** Investors are in a wait-and-watch mode as financial regulator begins to review Samsung BioLogics's alleged violation of accounting rules, while controversies on Apple's outlook linger, said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst with Daishin Securities. ** If Financial Services Commission (FSC) brings charges against the biotech drug arm of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group, trading of its stock will be suspended according to Korea Exchange. ** Ruling party lawmaker Park Yong-jin told reporters last week that Samsung Group violated accounting rules and intentionally overstated the value of the drugmaker. ** Oil price plunge buoyed shares of airlines including Korean Air Lines and its parent Hanjin Kal . Stocks of Korea Electric Power Corp rose over 5 percent, helped by a plunge in oil prices, while it pressured refineries such as SK Innovation and S-Oil . ** The won was quoted at 1,130.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.22 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,133.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,130.8 per U.S. dollar, up 0.05 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,110.35 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.06 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks rose 0.45 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 16.1 percent so far this year, and slipped 11.60 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 132,642,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 890, the number of advancing shares was 405. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 72,001 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar climbed 6.04 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on Oct 11, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 108.8. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.927 percent, lower than the previous day's 1.95 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)