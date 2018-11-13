Bonds News
November 13, 2018 / 2:28 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

S.Korean stocks sink as worries over iPhone sales hit Apple suppliers

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index slumps 1.6 pct, foreigners sell
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korean bond yields down

    SEOUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         slumped on Tuesday,
as worries over iPhone sales hit several suppliers of Apple Inc
        . The Korean won slipped versus the U.S. dollar and bond
yields fell as well.
 
** At 02:25 GMT, the KOSPI was down 32.93 points or 1.58 percent
at 2,047.51.
    
** Apple shares fell on Monday amid sharp declines in shares of
its suppliers such as Lumentum Holdings Inc         , and
chipmakers that sell to Apple such as Cirrus Logic Inc         .
                         
    
** South Korean companies that sell to Apple, such as Samsung
Electronics             and SK Hynix             dropped 2.7
percent and 4.8 percent, respectively, while LG Innotek
            plunged 8.9 percent.             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,137.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.34 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,133.9. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,138.79
per U.S. dollar, down 0.04 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,118.65 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 1.65 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 3.11 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 15.7 percent so far this year, and
down by 11.67 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 150,140,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 890, the number of advancing shares was 87.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 91,640 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S. dollar has risen 6.79 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.06 points to 108.81.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.935 percent, lower than the previous
day's 1.94 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.