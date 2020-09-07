Samsung-Verizon order, fewer virus cases lift S.Korea stocks

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Monday after chipmaker Samsung Electronics won a $6.64 billion order and as hopes of recovery gathered steam with fewer COVID-19 infections in the country. The won and the benchmark bond yield strengthened. ** By 0151 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI was up 14.60 points, or 0.62%, at 2,382.85. ** Shares of Samsung Electronics jumped as much as 3.06% after the South Korean company said on Monday it had won a $6.64 billion order to provide wireless communication solutions to Verizon in the United States. ** Samsung's global prospects for its network business have improved following U.S. sanctions on its bigger rival Huawei , analysts said. ** South Korea reported 119 fresh cases as of Sunday midnight, fewer than the previous day's 167 new infections, and the smallest daily rise in three weeks. ** Markets are also focused on China's trade data for August due later in the day. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 134.7 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,186.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.24% higher than its previous close at 1,189.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,186.0 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,185.1. ** The KOSPI rose 8.43% so far this year, while the won weakened 2.6% against U.S. dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.48%. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 111.74, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 0.63%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.8 basis points to 0.957%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.4 basis points to 1.558%. (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)