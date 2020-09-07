Bonds News
September 7, 2020 / 2:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Samsung-Verizon order, fewer virus cases lift S.Korea stocks

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
   ** South Korean shares rose on Monday after chipmaker Samsung
Electronics             won a $6.64 billion order and as hopes
of recovery gathered steam with fewer COVID-19 infections in the
country. The won and the benchmark bond yield strengthened.
    
    ** By 0151 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         was up 14.60
points, or 0.62%, at 2,382.85.
    
    ** Shares of Samsung Electronics jumped as much as 3.06%
after the South Korean company said on Monday it had won a $6.64
billion order to provide wireless communication solutions to
Verizon        in the United States.             
    
    ** Samsung's global prospects for its network business have
improved following U.S. sanctions on its bigger rival Huawei
        , analysts said.
    
    ** South Korea reported 119 fresh cases as of Sunday
midnight, fewer than the previous day's 167 new infections, and
the smallest daily rise in three weeks.             
    
    ** Markets are also focused on China's trade data for August
due later in the day.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 134.7 billion won worth of
shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,186.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.24% higher than its previous
close at 1,189.6.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,186.0
per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous session, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,185.1.
    
    ** The KOSPI rose 8.43% so far this year, while the won
weakened 2.6% against U.S. dollar.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was down 1.48%.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         fell 0.03 points to 111.74,
while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at
0.63%.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
2.8 basis points to 0.957%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 3.4 basis points to 1.558%.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below