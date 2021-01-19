Sharp rebound in Samsung Elec, Hyundai Motor pulls KOSPI up near 2%

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean stocks rebounded on Tuesday, led by Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor, with solid China data on Monday boosting economic recovery hopes. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 53.62 points, or 1.78%, to 3,067.55 by 0205 GMT, after suffering the worst fall in near three months in the previous session. ** Heavyweight Samsung Electronics jumped 2%, recovering from its sharpest decline in five months after its group leader was sentenced to a 30-month jail term. ** Other heavyweights also gained: Hyundai Motor surged 7.5%, while battery makers LG Chem and Samsung SDI added 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively. ** "Samsung group shares are rebounding as uncertainties related to the group leader are seen having only short-term impact but the share price is expected to converge on the corporate value," said Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Financial Investment. ** "U.S. President-elect Biden's inauguration and his speech will be the biggest event of the week as it will be a chance to get a glimpse of the Biden administration's political priorities," Choi added. ** China's fourth-quarter GDP data on Monday had confirmed its economy is expected to maintain resilient growth that could help underpin growth in the region. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 148.7 billion won ($134.99 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,101.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.22% higher than its previous close at 1,103.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,101.4, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,100.8. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.6 basis points to 0.974%. ($1 = 1,101.6000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)