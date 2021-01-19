Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

Sharp rebound in Samsung Elec, Hyundai Motor pulls KOSPI up near 2%

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean stocks rebounded on Tuesday, led by Samsung
Electronics and Hyundai Motor, with solid China data on Monday
boosting economic recovery hopes. Both the won and the benchmark
bond yield rose.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 53.62 points, or 1.78%,
to 3,067.55 by 0205 GMT, after suffering the worst fall in near
three months in the previous session.             
    
    ** Heavyweight Samsung Electronics             jumped 2%,
recovering from its sharpest decline in five months after its
group leader was sentenced to a 30-month jail term.             
    
    ** Other heavyweights also gained: Hyundai Motor            
surged 7.5%, while battery makers LG Chem             and
Samsung SDI             added 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively.
    
    ** "Samsung group shares are rebounding as uncertainties
related to the group leader are seen having only short-term
impact but the share price is expected to converge on the
corporate value," said Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan
Financial Investment.
    
    ** "U.S. President-elect Biden's inauguration and his speech
will be the biggest event of the week as it will be a chance to
get a glimpse of the Biden administration's political
priorities," Choi added.
    
    ** China's fourth-quarter GDP data on Monday had confirmed
its economy is expected to maintain resilient growth that could
help underpin growth in the region.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 148.7 billion won ($134.99
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,101.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.22% higher than its previous
close at 1,103.9.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,101.4, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month
contract               was quoted at 1,100.8.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.6 basis points to 0.974%.
    
    ($1 = 1,101.6000 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
