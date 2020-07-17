S.Korea set to post best weekly gain in six, shares firm on U.S. stimulus hopes

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares climbed on Friday, buoyed by hopes the U.S. may pass another coronavirus relief plan in the coming weeks, though a global spike in COVID-19 cases capped gains. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** As of 02:38 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 15.85 points, or 0.73%, to 2,199.61. For the week, the KOSPI gained 2.30%, set to post the biggest weekly gain in six weeks. ** Stimulus hopes from the U.S. is keeping shares afloat, although overnight U.S. market falls and uncertainties about corporate performance ahead of earnings season added to uncertainties, says Shin Jong-ho, an analyst at EBEST Investment & Securities. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 25.5 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,205.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.02% higher than its previous close at 1,205.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,204.9 per U.S. dollar, up 0.0% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,203.5 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.80%, after Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.34%. Japanese stocks rose 0.02%. ** The KOSPI has risen 0.09% so far this year, and gained 1.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 330.51 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 900, the number of advancing shares were 432. ** The won has lost 4.1% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 112.14. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.3 basis points to 0.819% in early trade. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)