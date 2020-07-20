S.Korea shares dip on uncertainty over recovery package in Europe, U.S.

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Monday as investors worried about deadlocked talks in Europe over a recovery package to help economies ride out the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** As of 0248 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was down 7.09 points, or 0.32%, at 2,194.10. ** A delay by European Union leaders to put together a recovery package and uncertainty over more fiscal stimulus in the United States hurt investor sentiment, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities. ** EU leaders stood at an impasse on Sunday after three days of haggling over a plan to revive economies throttled by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the chairman of their near-record-length summit urged them to make one last push on "mission impossible". ** Foreigners were net sellers of 133.9 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** Shares of internet service provider Naver and messenger app operator Kakao dropped 4.3% and 4.1%, respectively. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics declined 0.37%. ** The won was quoted at 1,204.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.07% higher than its previous close at 1,205.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,204.2 per U.S. dollar, down 0.1% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,203.7 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.07%, after the Dow fell 0.23% on Friday. Japanese stocks slipped 0.35%. ** The KOSPI dropped 0.16% so far this year, but gained 0.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 359.65 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 901, the number of advancing shares was 287. ** The won weakened 4% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 112.18. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.5 basis points to 0.807% in early trade. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)