S.Korea shares drop on rising virus cases, Wall Street losses

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Thursday as a jump in domestic coronavirus cases and overnight Wall Street losses on fading hopes for additional U.S. stimulus weighed on sentiment. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** South Korea reported 110 new coronavirus cases as of Wednesday night, marking a triple-digit increase again after daily infections had largely slowed to the double-digit range in the past few days.

** Shares of Samsung Electronics fell 1.48%, and SK Hynix declined 0.12%.

** Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of popular South Korean boy band BTS, debuted at double its initial public offering (IPO) price.

** Downbeat comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that a stimulus deal was unlikely be made before the Nov. 3 election dragged the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.58%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.66%. ** By 0209 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI fell 15.31 points, or 0.64%, to 2,365.17. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 48.0 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,145.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.14% higher than its previous close at 1,146.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,145.1 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,144.6. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.20%,. ** The KOSPI has risen 7.62% so far this year, and gained 1.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session on KOSPI was 636.92 million shares. Of the total traded 905 issues, 262 gained. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.2 basis points to 0.879%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.6 basis points to 1.477%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Rashmi Aich)