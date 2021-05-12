S.Korea shares fall 1% as foreign sell-offs continue on inflation worries

* KOSPI falls 1%, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, May 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell 1% on Wednesday, as foreigners continued to sell on inflation worries ahead of U.S. consumer price index data due later in the day. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 32.26 points, or 1.01%, to 3,177.17 as of 0231 GMT, extending losses to a second straight session. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.99% and peer SK Hynix fell 1.22%, while LG Chem fell 2.96% and Naver fell 1.72%. ** Investors worry that faster inflation amid slow employment recovery may lead to dampened consumption, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. Foreigners are seen to sell mainly semiconductor shares, he added. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 1.1 trillion won ($1.01 billion) worth of shares on the main board after net selling the third-biggest amount a day before. ** Meanwhile, South Korea's unemployment rate fell to an eight-month low in April, while the number of people employed rose at the sharpest pace in nearly seven years as the economic recovery continues. ** The won was quoted at 1,122.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.26% lower than its previous close at 1,119.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,122.1 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,122.2. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 110.91, ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.1 basis points to 1.127%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.7 basis points to 2.156%. ($1 = 1,122.3100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)