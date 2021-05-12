Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korea shares fall 1% as foreign sell-offs continue on inflation worries

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI falls 1%, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, May 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares fell 1% on Wednesday, as foreigners
continued to sell on inflation worries ahead of U.S. consumer
price index data due later in the day. The won weakened, while
the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 32.26 points, or 1.01%, to
3,177.17 as of 0231 GMT, extending losses to a second straight
session.
    
    ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung
Electronics             fell 0.99% and peer SK Hynix            
fell 1.22%, while LG Chem             fell 2.96% and Naver
            fell 1.72%.
    
    ** Investors worry that faster inflation amid slow
employment recovery may lead to dampened consumption, said Seo
Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. Foreigners are
seen to sell mainly semiconductor shares, he added.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 1.1 trillion won ($1.01
billion) worth of shares on the main board after net selling the
third-biggest amount a day before.
    
    ** Meanwhile, South Korea's unemployment rate fell to an
eight-month low in April, while the number of people employed
rose at the sharpest pace in nearly seven years as the economic
recovery continues.             
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,122.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.26% lower than its previous close at
1,119.6.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,122.1 per
dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was
quoted at 1,122.2.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 110.91, 
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.1 basis points to 1.127%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 1.7 basis points to 2.156%.

($1 = 1,122.3100 won)

 (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
