S.Korea shares fall for fourth day, Wall Street volatility weighs

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell for a fourth straight session on Friday, as Wall Street volatility from GameStop losses and concerns about a cash squeeze in China weighed on sentiment. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 02:29 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI fell 25.10 points, or 0.82%, to 3,043.95. ** Asian retail investors, emboldened by the meteoric rise of U.S. videogame retailer GameStop, are taking on short sellers and making their brokers nervous enough to cut off margin lending. ** Short-term borrowing costs in China jumped to their pre-COVID-19 levels on Tuesday, pressured by the central bank's extended net cash drainage and higher holiday demand. ** Dramas related to Gamestop is an overriding issue among investors this week, adding to volatility-related concerns, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities. ** Shares of Samsung Biologics dropped 3%, Hyundai Motor fell 2.7% ** Foreigners were net sellers of 337.3 billion won ($302.26 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,115.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.33% higher than its previous close at 1,119.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,116.0 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,115.5. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 397.17 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 910, the number of advancing shares was 168. ** The won has lost 2.7% against the dollar so far this year. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.6 basis points to 0.971%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.4 basis points to 1.768%. ($1 = 1,115.9300 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Rashmi Aich)