S.Korea shares fall on dented U.S. stimulus hopes, rising virus cases

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Thursday, tracking global peers on dented hopes of a key U.S. stimulus bill while rising domestic cases of coronavirus infections further weighed on sentiment. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 0153 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI had fallen 13.49 points, or 0.57%, to 2,357.37, after three straight sessions of gains. ** Most market heavyweights were down, with chip giant Samsung Electronics shedding 1.5%. ** But electric vehicle battery maker LG Chem jumped as much as 4.1% after the company and its major customer Tesla Inc both posted record quarterly profits. ** The country reported 121 new coronavirus cases as of Wednesday midnight, higher than 91 a day earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. ** "Domestic daily coronavirus cases jumped to triple digits, raising concerns about its rapid spread and strengthened social distancing measures amid worsening virus situations in the United States and Europe," said DS Investment & Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 80.3 billion won ($70.88 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,133.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.10% lower than its previous close at 1,131.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,132.9 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,132.7. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 111.82. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.8 basis points to 0.918%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.6 basis points to 1.508%. ($1 = 1,132.9200 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)