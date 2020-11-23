Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industry, Materials and Utilities

S.Korea shares hit near 3-year high on Samsung Elec, SK Hynix boost

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose on Monday as heavyweights
Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix jumped on recovering demand and
an upbeat outlook for the chip industry, even as tightening
COVID-19 curbs at home limited gains. 
    
    ** The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield
fell.
    
    ** By 0227 GMT, the KOSPI         rose 44.20 points, or
1.73%, to 2,597.70. It rose as much as 1.84%, a 34-month high,
earlier in the session.
    
    ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics             and SK Hynix
            surged over 3% on higher demand prospects and an
optimistic 2021 earnings outlook, as data showed the country's
chip exports during Nov.1-20 surged 21.9% from a year earlier.
            
    
    ** South Korean exports grew 11.1% during Nov. 1-20 from the
same period a year earlier, reversing a 5.9% decline in the
previous month, helped by strong chip sales and overseas demand.
            
    
    ** Shares of South Korean electric vehicle (EV) battery
maker LG Chem Ltd             rose as much as 3.2% to a two-week
high after local media reports of Tesla Inc          placing
battery orders for its Model Y car.             
    
    ** Samsung Heavy Industries             shares rose as much
as 18.9% to a near six-month high after the company bagged a
$2.5 billion supply order.             
    
    ** South Korea reported another daily rise of more than 200
new coronavirus cases on Monday, a day after it tightened social
distancing rules as it battles a third wave of
infection.            
    
    ** Foreigners were set to extend their buying spree for a
thirteenth straight session, purchasing net 481.5 billion won
($432.73 million) worth of shares on the main board. They bought
a total net 5.38 trillion won worth shares over the past 12
sessions.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,112.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.13% higher than its previous
close at 1,114.3.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,112.7, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month
contract               was quoted at 1,112.4.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.7 basis points to 0.956%.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
