S.Korea shares hit near 3-year high on Samsung Elec, SK Hynix boost

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Monday as heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix jumped on recovering demand and an upbeat outlook for the chip industry, even as tightening COVID-19 curbs at home limited gains. ** The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 0227 GMT, the KOSPI rose 44.20 points, or 1.73%, to 2,597.70. It rose as much as 1.84%, a 34-month high, earlier in the session. ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix surged over 3% on higher demand prospects and an optimistic 2021 earnings outlook, as data showed the country's chip exports during Nov.1-20 surged 21.9% from a year earlier. ** South Korean exports grew 11.1% during Nov. 1-20 from the same period a year earlier, reversing a 5.9% decline in the previous month, helped by strong chip sales and overseas demand. ** Shares of South Korean electric vehicle (EV) battery maker LG Chem Ltd rose as much as 3.2% to a two-week high after local media reports of Tesla Inc placing battery orders for its Model Y car. ** Samsung Heavy Industries shares rose as much as 18.9% to a near six-month high after the company bagged a $2.5 billion supply order. ** South Korea reported another daily rise of more than 200 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a day after it tightened social distancing rules as it battles a third wave of infection. ** Foreigners were set to extend their buying spree for a thirteenth straight session, purchasing net 481.5 billion won ($432.73 million) worth of shares on the main board. They bought a total net 5.38 trillion won worth shares over the past 12 sessions. ** The won was quoted at 1,112.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.13% higher than its previous close at 1,114.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,112.7, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,112.4. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.7 basis points to 0.956%. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)