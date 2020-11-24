S.Korea shares hit record high as confidence grows over U.S. power shift to Biden

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares climbed to a record high on Tuesday, with memory chipmakers’ shares leading the pack, as the triggering of a formal transition process to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden lifted sentiment. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 0244 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 18.61 points, or 0.72%, to 2,621.20. It touched a record high of 2,627.59 in early trade.

** Shares of Samsung Electronics gained nearly 3% to scale to a record high of 69500 won a share in early trade. ** After weeks of defiance, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday allowed officials to proceed with a transition to Biden, giving his Democratic rival access to briefings and funding even as he vowed to persist with efforts to fight the election results.

** Sentiment was also supported after AstraZeneca said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine was 70% effective in pivotal trials and could be up to 90% effective.

** Upbeat November partial exports data for Korean memory chips and promising outlook is leading sentiment, and news about progress on U.S. power transition is also helping, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 346.7 billion won ($312.01 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,111.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.09% lower than its previous close at 1,110.4. ** The KOSPI has risen 19.27% so far this year, and gained 8.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The won has gained 4.0% against the dollar so far this year. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.1 basis points to 0.965%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.9 basis points to 1.600%. ($1 = 1,111.1800 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)