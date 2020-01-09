S.Korea shares jump as Mideast worries retreat; won gains 1%

* KOSPI adds more than 1%, foreigners net sellers * Korean won gains over 1% versus dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares climbed more than 1% on Thursday, erasing all their losses in the previous session, on bargain hunting by investors as they were relieved that U.S.-Iran tensions started cooling down. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** President Donald Trump tempered days of angry rhetoric and suggested Iran was "standing down" after it fired missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq overnight, as both sides looked to defuse a crisis over the U.S. killing of an Iranian general. ** Bargain-hunting lifted the markets after Trump's remarks de-escalated geopolitical risks, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities. ** As of 0157 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 23.02 points, or 1.07%, to 2,174.33. ** South Korea's major chipmakers extended their gains for the second straight sessions, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix adding 2.1% and 0.3%, respectively. Shares of Samsung Elec hit their fresh highs since the company's 1-to-50 stock split in May 2018. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 4.7 billion won ($4.05 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,161.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.81% higher than its previous close at 1,170.8. The won strengthened more than 1% versus the dollar in early trade. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,158.8 per U.S. dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,158.2 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.06%, after U.S. stocks closed up overnight . Japanese stocks rose 1.87%. ** The KOSPI has fallen 0.88% so far this year, but gained 2.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 223.47 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 908, the number of advancing shares was 759. ** The won has lost 0.4% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 110.51, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.46%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.0 basis points to 1.372%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.0 basis points to 1.638%. ($1 = 1,159.6900 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)