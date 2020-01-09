Asia
S.Korea shares jump as Mideast worries retreat; won gains 1%

    * KOSPI adds more than 1%, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won gains over 1% versus dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korean shares climbed more than 1% on Thursday, erasing
all their losses in the previous session, on bargain hunting by
investors as they were relieved that U.S.-Iran tensions started
cooling down. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
** President Donald Trump tempered days of angry rhetoric and
suggested Iran was "standing down" after it fired missiles at
U.S. forces in Iraq overnight, as both sides looked to defuse a
crisis over the U.S. killing of an Iranian general.             
    
** Bargain-hunting lifted the markets after Trump's remarks
de-escalated geopolitical risks, said Lee Won, an analyst at
Bookook Securities. 
    
** As of 0157 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI        
rose 23.02 points, or 1.07%, to 2,174.33. 
    
** South Korea's major chipmakers extended their gains for the
second straight sessions, with Samsung Electronics            
and SK Hynix             adding 2.1% and 0.3%, respectively.
Shares of Samsung Elec hit their fresh highs since the company's
1-to-50 stock split in May 2018. 
    
** Foreigners were net sellers of 4.7 billion won ($4.05
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,161.4 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.81% higher than its previous
close at 1,170.8. The won strengthened more than 1% versus the
dollar in early trade. 
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,158.8 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,158.2 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 1.06%, after U.S. stocks closed up
overnight            . Japanese stocks         rose 1.87%.
    
** The KOSPI has fallen 0.88% so far this year, but gained 2.3%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 223.47 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 908, the number of advancing shares was 759.
    
** The won has lost 0.4% against the dollar so far this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.01 points to 110.51, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.46%. 
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.0
basis points to 1.372%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose
by 1.0 basis points to 1.638%.

($1 = 1,159.6900 won)

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
