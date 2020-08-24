S.Korea shares rise as pharma stocks shine on virus treatment hopes, drop in new cases

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Monday, led by gains in pharmaceutical stocks, after the U.S. drug regulator authorised the use of blood plasma for COVID-19 treatment, and as new domestic cases slowed. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 0201 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 17.52 points, or 0.76%, to 2,322.11. ** The sub-index for pharmaceutical sector rose 1.9%, after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration on Sunday authorised the use of blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 as a treatment for the disease. ** South Korea reported 266 new infections on Monday, down from 397 on Sunday, bringing the national tally to 17,655 with 309 deaths. ** South Korea's central bank chief said the bank would maintain its accommodative monetary policy as a recent surge in infections will likely weaken the country's economic recovery. The bank will hold its monetary policy meeting on Thursday. ** "This week, the market is focused on the Bank of Korea's revised economic projection and the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the Jackson Hole symposium," said Seo Sang-young, analyst at Kiwoom Securities. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 114.3 billion won ($96.11 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,189.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.24% lower than its previous close at 1,186.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,189.1 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,188.1. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.02%. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 112.12. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 0.842%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.3 basis points to 1.397%. ($1 = 1,189.2300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)