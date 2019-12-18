Asia
S.Korea shares slip from over 7-month peak on profit booking

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday, slipping from an over
7-month high hit earlier in the session, as investors booked
profits after a recent rally. The Korean won and the benchmark
bond yield gained.
    
** Shares of Samsung Electronics             sagged 0.7%. In
early trade, it rose 0.9% marking its intraday high since the
company's 1-to-50 stock split in May last year. Shares of the
Korean electronics major have surged 45.5% so far this year,
compared to a 7.4% rise in the broader market.
    
** As of 0147 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI        
fell 2.38 points, or 0.11%, to 2,193.30. It had risen around
0.4% earlier in the session, hitting a new intraday high since
May 3. The index gained in seven of the past eight sessions. 
    
** While there were no downside factors, it seems like a
profit-taking, said Ha In-hwan, an analyst at Meritz Securities.
        
** Foreigners were net buyers of 111.4 billion won ($94.46
million) worth of shares on the main board. Local Institutions,
however, were net sellers of 125.7 billion won worth of shares. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,164.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.15% higher than its previous
close at 1,166.2.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,163.9 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,162.0 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.11%, after U.S. stocks ended up
overnight, extending record-setting rally            . Japanese
stocks         fell 0.23%.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 7.45% so far this year, and gained 2.5%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 248.80 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 904, the number of advancing shares was 369.
    
** The won has lost 4.2% against the dollar so far this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 points to 110.48, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.53%.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2
basis points to 1.362%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose
by 0.3 basis points to 1.609%.

($1 = 1,179.3300 won)

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
