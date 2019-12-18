S.Korea shares slip from over 7-month peak on profit booking

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday, slipping from an over 7-month high hit earlier in the session, as investors booked profits after a recent rally. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield gained. ** Shares of Samsung Electronics sagged 0.7%. In early trade, it rose 0.9% marking its intraday high since the company's 1-to-50 stock split in May last year. Shares of the Korean electronics major have surged 45.5% so far this year, compared to a 7.4% rise in the broader market. ** As of 0147 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 2.38 points, or 0.11%, to 2,193.30. It had risen around 0.4% earlier in the session, hitting a new intraday high since May 3. The index gained in seven of the past eight sessions. ** While there were no downside factors, it seems like a profit-taking, said Ha In-hwan, an analyst at Meritz Securities. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 111.4 billion won ($94.46 million) worth of shares on the main board. Local Institutions, however, were net sellers of 125.7 billion won worth of shares. ** The won was quoted at 1,164.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.15% higher than its previous close at 1,166.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,163.9 per U.S. dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,162.0 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.11%, after U.S. stocks ended up overnight, extending record-setting rally . Japanese stocks fell 0.23%. ** The KOSPI has risen 7.45% so far this year, and gained 2.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 248.80 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 904, the number of advancing shares was 369. ** The won has lost 4.2% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 110.48, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.53%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis points to 1.362%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.3 basis points to 1.609%. ($1 = 1,179.3300 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)