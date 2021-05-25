Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korea shares track Wall St gains; foreigners set to snap 9-day selling run

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, May 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares on Tuesday tracked overnight Wall
Street gains and foreign investors looked set to end a nine-day
selling run, although U.S. inflation concerns weighed. The won
gained, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 21.26 points, or 0.68%,
to 3,165.56 as of 0149 GMT, set to snap a three-day losing
streak.
    
    ** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics
            and SK Hynix             gained 0.63% and 2.09%,
respectively, while battery maker LG Chem             added
0.90% and internet giant Naver             fell 0.28%.
    
    ** Foreign investors bought net 18.1 billion won ($16.12
million) worth of shares on the main board, set to end its
selling run that began on May 11.
    
    ** Meanwhile, the country's central bank is seen keeping its
interest rates at record lows on Thursday and for the rest of
2021, as COVID-19 uncertainties and worries about financial
imbalances offset signs of a broader economic recovery.
            
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,123.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.32% higher than its previous
close at 1,127.1.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,122.5
per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,121.8.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.03 points to 110.99.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
1.5 basis points to 1.131%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 0.9 basis points to 2.111%.

($1 = 1,122.4900 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
