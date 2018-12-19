S.Korea shares, won climb ahead of Fed decision

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners buy * Korean won gains against USD * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index and the won currency ticked up on Wednesday as investors took a wait-and-see stance hours ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. South Korean bond yields fell. ** At 03:22 GMT, the KOSPI was up 13.34 points or 0.65 percent at 2,075.45, towed by chemical and airline shares after oil prices plunged overnight. ** South Korea's top chemical firms LG Chem Ltd and Lotte Chemical Corp each jumped more than 4 percent, while the country's largest airline Korean Air Lines Co Ltd gained as much as 3.8 percent to its highest level since May 15. ** Shares of hydrogen-powered car parts companies gain after South Korean government announces a plan to expand the use of hydrogen fuel-cell cars and raise subsidies for the vehicles. Iljin Diamond Co Ltd and GMB Korea Corp surged 13.4 percent and 29.9 percent, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,125.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.36 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,129.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,124.9 per U.S. dollar, up 0.14 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,105.25 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.40 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains . Japanese stocks weakened 0.43 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 16.4 percent so far this year, and down by 1.32 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index reached almost 229 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 892, the number of advancing shares was 486. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 6.15 billion won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.47 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 points to 109.39. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.9 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.776 percent, lower than the previous day's 1.80 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)