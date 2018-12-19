Asia
S.Korea shares, won climb ahead of Fed decision

    * KOSPI index rises, foreigners buy
    * Korean won gains against USD
    * South Korea bond yields down

    SEOUL, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         and the won
currency ticked up on Wednesday as investors took a wait-and-see
stance hours ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on
interest rates. South Korean bond yields fell.
    
    ** At 03:22 GMT, the KOSPI was up 13.34 points or 0.65
percent at 2,075.45, towed by chemical and airline shares after
oil prices plunged overnight.
    
    ** South Korea's top chemical firms LG Chem Ltd            
and Lotte Chemical Corp             each jumped more than 4
percent, while the country's largest airline Korean Air Lines Co
Ltd             gained as much as 3.8 percent to its highest
level since May 15.
    
    ** Shares of hydrogen-powered car parts companies gain after
South Korean government announces a plan to expand the use of
hydrogen fuel-cell cars and raise subsidies for the vehicles.
Iljin Diamond Co Ltd             and GMB Korea Corp            
surged 13.4 percent and 29.9 percent, respectively.             
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,125.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           ,  0.36 percent firmer than  its
previous close at 1,129.6. 
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,124.9
per U.S. dollar, up 0.14 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being asked
at 1,105.25 per dollar. 
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was up 0.40 percent, after U.S. stocks
ended the previous session with gains            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 0.43 percent. 
    
    ** The KOSPI is down around 16.4 percent so far this year,
and down by 1.32 percent in the previous 30 days.
    
    ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the
dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is
1,242.04 trillion won. 
    
    ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        reached almost 229 million shares and, of the total
traded issues of 892, the number of advancing shares was 486.
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 6.15 billion won worth of
shares.
    
    ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.47 percent against the won
this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11 2018.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds          rose 0.07 points to 109.39.
    
    ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate
was quoted at 1.9 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.776 percent, lower than the previous
day's 1.80 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
