Asian Currency News

S.Korea snap four-day losing streak on recovery hopes, Samsung Elec shines

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, March 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose for the first time in five
sessions on Thursday, led by gains in Samsung Electronics,
buoyed by renewed recovery hopes after reassurance from U.S.
policymakers. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield
rose.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 18.61 points, or 0.62%,
to 3,014.96 as of 0231 GMT, recovering from a 0.28% decline on
Wednesday. 
    
    ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
            rose 1.11%, with peer SK Hynix             adding
0.37%. Battery maker LG Chem             gained 0.64% but
internet portal operator Naver             slipped 1.81%.
    
    ** U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve
Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday indicated to Congress that they
had confidence in the U.S. economy.             
    
    ** Back home, the nation's parliament approved a 14.9
trillion won ($13.13 billion) supplementary budget to boost aid
for small businesses and those taking a hit from the pandemic
and safeguard jobs.             
    
    ** "Foreign investments are not flowing in on strong dollar.
As dollar is seen strengthening going forward, there may be more
foreign outflow," said DS Investment & Securities' analyst Na
Jeong-hwan.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 71.2 billion won ($62.85
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,133.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.04% higher than its previous
close at 1,133.6.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,132.5
per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,132.6.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.7 basis points to 1.122%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 1.3 basis points to 2.008%.

    ($1 = 1,132.8000 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Rashmi Aich)
