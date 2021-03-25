S.Korea snap four-day losing streak on recovery hopes, Samsung Elec shines

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, March 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose for the first time in five sessions on Thursday, led by gains in Samsung Electronics, buoyed by renewed recovery hopes after reassurance from U.S. policymakers. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 18.61 points, or 0.62%, to 3,014.96 as of 0231 GMT, recovering from a 0.28% decline on Wednesday. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.11%, with peer SK Hynix adding 0.37%. Battery maker LG Chem gained 0.64% but internet portal operator Naver slipped 1.81%. ** U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday indicated to Congress that they had confidence in the U.S. economy. ** Back home, the nation's parliament approved a 14.9 trillion won ($13.13 billion) supplementary budget to boost aid for small businesses and those taking a hit from the pandemic and safeguard jobs. ** "Foreign investments are not flowing in on strong dollar. As dollar is seen strengthening going forward, there may be more foreign outflow," said DS Investment & Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 71.2 billion won ($62.85 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,133.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.04% higher than its previous close at 1,133.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,132.5 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,132.6. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.7 basis points to 1.122%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.3 basis points to 2.008%. ($1 = 1,132.8000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)