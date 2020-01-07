S.Korea stocks add nearly 1% as Middle East risks remain subdued; won gains

* KOSPI jumps nearly 1%, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean stocks gained on Tuesday, after slipping in the previous session, and investors returned to risk-taking as there were no fresh escalations in tensions in the Middle East. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** As of 0152 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 19.91 points, or 0.92%, to 2,174.42. ** The United States has no plans to pull its troops out of Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday, following reports of an American military letter informing Iraq officials about the repositioning of troops in preparation to leave the country. ** As the Middle East issue showed a momentary lull, with China and Russia taking diplomatic moves to resolve it, the situation is unlikely to reach a flashpoint, said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities. ** Samsung Electronics is scheduled to issue its preliminary fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, with analysts reckoning the sharpest annual profit fall in at least a decade. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 90.3 billion won ($77.47 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,165.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.55% higher than its previous close at 1,172.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,165.6 per U.S. dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,164.5 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.56%, after U.S. stocks ended higher overnight . Japanese stocks rose 1.11%. ** The KOSPI has fallen 1.01% so far this year, but gained 1.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 180.98 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 903, the number of advancing shares was 575. ** The won has lost 0.8% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 points to 110.71, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.49%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.2 basis points to 1.308%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 6.3 basis points to 1.600%. ($1 = 1,165.6400 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)