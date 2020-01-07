Asia
January 7, 2020 / 2:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea stocks add nearly 1% as Middle East risks remain subdued; won gains

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI jumps nearly 1%, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets: 
    
** South Korean stocks gained on Tuesday, after slipping in the
previous session, and investors returned to risk-taking as there
were no fresh escalations in tensions in the Middle East. The
Korean won and the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
** As of 0152 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI        
rose 19.91 points, or 0.92%, to 2,174.42. 
    
** The United States has no plans to pull its troops out of
Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday, following
reports of an American military letter informing Iraq officials
about the repositioning of troops in preparation to leave the
country.             
    
** As the Middle East issue showed a momentary lull, with China
and Russia taking diplomatic moves to resolve it, the situation
is unlikely to reach a flashpoint, said Han Ji-young, an analyst
at Cape Investment & Securities. 
    
** Samsung Electronics             is scheduled to issue its
preliminary fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, with analysts
reckoning the sharpest annual profit fall in at least a decade.
             
    
** Foreigners were net buyers of 90.3 billion won ($77.47
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,165.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.55% higher than its previous
close at 1,172.1.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,165.6 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,164.5 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.56%, after U.S. stocks ended higher
overnight            . Japanese stocks         rose 1.11%.
    
** The KOSPI has fallen 1.01% so far this year, but gained 1.4%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 180.98 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 903, the number of advancing shares was 575.
    
** The won has lost 0.8% against the dollar so far this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.08 points to 110.71, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.49%.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.2
basis points to 1.308%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose
by 6.3 basis points to 1.600%.

($1 = 1,165.6400 won)    

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below