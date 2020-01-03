S.Korea stocks add over 1% on Wall Street tailwind, expectations of chipmakers

* KOSPI rallies, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean stocks added over 1% on Friday, recouping their losses in the previous session, as investors cheered Wall Street's record highs and pinned their hopes on chipmakers' business recovery. The Korean won gained, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** External uncertainties have relieved and U.S. stocks' record highs helped local stocks, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities. Expectations of Samsung Elec's earnings buoyed its shares, he added. ** Wall Street's major indexes notched record highs to open the new year overnight, as fresh economic stimulus from China added to optimism fueled by easing trade tensions and an improving global outlook. ** Shares of Samsung Elec and SK Hynix rose more than 2% and 3%, respectively on higher demand prospects and improving U.S.-China trade ties. ** Shares of SoulBrain , a supplier of the two major chipmakers, surged after the firm said it has successfully produced hydrogen fluoride, a high tech chipmaking material. ** As of 0130 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 25.29 points, or 1.13%, to 2,199.68. For the week, the KOSPI was set to lose 0.21%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 73.3 billion won ($63.36 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,157.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.10% higher than its previous close at 1,158.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,157.1 per U.S. dollar, flat from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,156.2 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.76%. ** The KOSPI has risen 0.09% so far this year, and gained 0.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 241.25 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 902, the number of advancing shares was 533. ** The won has lost 0.1% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 110.68, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.53%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.5 basis points to 1.322%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.3 basis points to 1.625%. ($1 = 1,156.8000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)