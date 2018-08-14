FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 2:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea stocks advance as investors shrug off Turkish rout; won steady

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index inches higher, foreigners sell
    * Korean won steady versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    Aug 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index recovered from previous
session's losses to edge higher on Tuesday, suggesting that
investors have largely shrugged off worries about the Turkish
lira. Korean won traded steady, while bond yields rose.
    
** At 0206 GMT, the KOSPI         was up 3.26 points, or 0.2
percent, at 2,250.11, in line with other Asian markets which are
trying to regain their footings. 

** Shares of ING Life Insurance Korea             dropped more
than 11 percent over a merger issue. The Korea Economic Daily
reported that Shinhan Financial             is set to buy
majority stocks of ING.             
 
** LG Electronics             declined over 4 percent early
Tuesday, marking an annual low, hit by its sluggish sales in
emerging markets, according to Lee Jong-wook, an economist at
Samsung Securities  
    
** Turkey's lira has fallen almost 30 percent so far this month
on concerns about President Tayyip Erdogan's reluctance to raise
interest rates despite rising inflation and a deepening
diplomatic rift with the United States.             
    
** The won was quoted at 1,134.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.03 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,133.9. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,134.6 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.12 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,116.9 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.01 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild losses            . Japanese stocks
        climbed 1.21 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI fell 8.9 percent so far this year, and slipped 1.02
percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 80,356,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of
890, the number of advancing shares was 527.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 31,228 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S. dollar rose 6.4 percent against the won this year.
The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2,
2018, and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.02 points to 108.35.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.06 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.05 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
