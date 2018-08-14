S.Korea stocks advance as investors shrug off Turkish rout; won steady

* KOSPI index inches higher, foreigners sell * Korean won steady versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up Aug 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index recovered from previous session's losses to edge higher on Tuesday, suggesting that investors have largely shrugged off worries about the Turkish lira. Korean won traded steady, while bond yields rose. ** At 0206 GMT, the KOSPI was up 3.26 points, or 0.2 percent, at 2,250.11, in line with other Asian markets which are trying to regain their footings. ** Shares of ING Life Insurance Korea dropped more than 11 percent over a merger issue. The Korea Economic Daily reported that Shinhan Financial is set to buy majority stocks of ING. ** LG Electronics declined over 4 percent early Tuesday, marking an annual low, hit by its sluggish sales in emerging markets, according to Lee Jong-wook, an economist at Samsung Securities ** Turkey's lira has fallen almost 30 percent so far this month on concerns about President Tayyip Erdogan's reluctance to raise interest rates despite rising inflation and a deepening diplomatic rift with the United States. ** The won was quoted at 1,134.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.03 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,133.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,134.6 per U.S. dollar, up 0.12 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,116.9 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.01 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks climbed 1.21 percent. ** The KOSPI fell 8.9 percent so far this year, and slipped 1.02 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 80,356,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 890, the number of advancing shares was 527. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 31,228 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S. dollar rose 6.4 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018, and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 108.35. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.06 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.05 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)