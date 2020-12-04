S.Korea stocks at record high on chip rally, upbeat foreign buying

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares jumped more than 1% on Friday to an all-time high, on continued chip rally and foreign buying, despite the virus spurt at home. The won strengthened to its highest since June 2018, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI was up 36.01 points, or 1.34%, at 2,732.23 by 0205 GMT. The index was on track for a fourth straight session of gains. ** South Korean memory chipmakers maintained their rally on strong November trade data and as companies hiked their earnings outlook. ** Share of the world's two largest memory chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix surged as much as 3.4% and 7.2% to their record highs, extending gains to a fourth straight session. ** South Korean drugmaker Celltrion jumped as much as 9.8% to a record high. ** Naver , the country's biggest search engine operator, and Kakao Corp , South Korea's top mobile messenger provider, surged as spiking coronavirus infections at home boosted demand for contactless services. ** Markets showed scant reaction to the spurt in coronavirus cases. South Korea said it is considering tightening its social distancing rules as it reported 629 new cases on Friday, the most since the first wave of infections in the country peaked in late February. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 432.3 billion won ($396.73 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** "Sentiment over semiconductor sector is improving significantly ... Hopes of COVID-19 vaccine development before the year-end is also reflected (in the rally)," said Lee Jae-sun, analyst with Hana Financial Investment. ** The won was quoted at 1,089.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.68% higher than its previous close at 1,097.0, hitting the strongest since mid-June 2018. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,089.7, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,089.3. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.3 basis points to 0.964%. ($1 = 1,089.6700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)