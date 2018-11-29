Asia
November 29, 2018 / 2:00 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

S.Korea stocks buoyed by dovish remarks by Fed chair, won gains

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index trades up, foreigners buy
    * Korean won gains versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields down

    SEOUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         jumped on Thursday
tracking Wall Street, heading for a fourth straight session of
gains. The won strengthened as dollar sagged on dovish remarks
by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Bond yields fell.
            
 
** At 01:51 GMT, the KOSPI was up 14.56 points or 0.69 percent
at 2,122.78.
    
** South Korean markets opened up on expectations the Fed might
pause its rate hike moves, according to Mirae Asset Daewoo
report. 
    
** The Fed chair said on Wednesday that U.S. policy rates were
"just below" neutral, which was widely interpreted as a dovish
signal.             
    
** Shares of Celltrion            , South Korea's largest
drugmaker, climbed more than 3 percent on U.S. Food and Drug
Administration's approval on its biosimilar, Truxima.
            
 
** The won was quoted at 1,123.4 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.28 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,126.5. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,123.3 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.07 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,102.65 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.98 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with gains            . Japanese stocks        
rose 0.75 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 14.6 percent so far this year, and
up by 2.74 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 105,745,000 shares and, of the total 886 traded
issues, the number of advancing shares was 615.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 140,183 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 5.35 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 and the low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.08 point to 108.96.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.895 percent, lower than the previous
day's 1.93 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sunil Nair)
