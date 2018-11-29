S.Korea stocks buoyed by dovish remarks by Fed chair, won gains

* KOSPI index trades up, foreigners buy * Korean won gains versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index jumped on Thursday tracking Wall Street, heading for a fourth straight session of gains. The won strengthened as dollar sagged on dovish remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Bond yields fell. ** At 01:51 GMT, the KOSPI was up 14.56 points or 0.69 percent at 2,122.78. ** South Korean markets opened up on expectations the Fed might pause its rate hike moves, according to Mirae Asset Daewoo report. ** The Fed chair said on Wednesday that U.S. policy rates were "just below" neutral, which was widely interpreted as a dovish signal. ** Shares of Celltrion , South Korea's largest drugmaker, climbed more than 3 percent on U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval on its biosimilar, Truxima. ** The won was quoted at 1,123.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.28 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,126.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,123.3 per U.S. dollar, down 0.07 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,102.65 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.98 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.75 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 14.6 percent so far this year, and up by 2.74 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 105,745,000 shares and, of the total 886 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 615. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 140,183 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.35 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 point to 108.96. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.895 percent, lower than the previous day's 1.93 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sunil Nair)