S.Korea stocks cheer 'substantive progress' in trade talks

* KOSPI index leaps, foreigners net buyers * Korean won flat versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index gained on Friday as "substantive progress" in the Sino-U.S. trade talks, as reported by Chinese media, lifted sentiment. The Korean won were steady against dollar, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** As of 0140 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was up 9.21 points or 0.43 percent at 2,164.89 points. ** Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke by telephone with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and the two sides made further "substantive progress" on trade talks, Xinhua news agency said on Friday. ** The news improved sentiment, said Lee Won, an analyst for Bookook Securities. The U.S.-China trade negotiation will remain as a variable in the market that could provide negative news anytime, Lee added. ** Shares of Samsung BioLogics were trading down over 3 percent after prosecutors raided Korea Exchange as part of an investigation into the company's alledged violation of accounting rules. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 3.7 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,134.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.02 percent higher than its previous close at 1,134.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,135.3 per U.S. dollar, up 0.0 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,133.9 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.09 percent, after U.S. stocks ended steady . Japanese stocks rose 0.82 percent. ** The KOSPI rose 6.14 percent so far this year, and dropped 1 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 85.58 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 892, the number of advancing shares was 398. ** The won has lost 1.7 percent against the U.S dollar this year. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds dipped 0.05 points to 109.21, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.89 percent. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.9 basis points to 1.802 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.3 basis points to 1.990 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)