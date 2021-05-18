S.Korea stocks climb as more economies reopen

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, May 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday as optimism over the reopening of more Western economies eclipsed concerns about spiking cases of coronavirus in some Asian countries. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI climbed 34.33 points, or 1.10%, to 3,168.85, as of 0129 GMT. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.13% and peer SK Hynix gained 2.98%, while LG Chem added 1.74% and Naver advanced 1.02%. ** The British economy reopened, giving 65 million people a measure of freedom after a four-month COVID-19 lockdown. With accelerating vaccination rates, France and Spain have relaxed COVID-related restrictions, and on Saturday, Portugal and the Netherlands eased travel restrictions. ** Investors are looking forward to the minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting last month, which could affect the pace of profit-taking by investors, said Seo Jung-hun, an analyst at Samsung Securities. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 71.1 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,137.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.19% lower than its previous close at 1,134.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,134.5 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,134.3. ** The KOSPI has risen 10.28% so far this year, and gained 0.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The won has lost 4.5% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 point to 110.98. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.7 basis point to 1.114%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.2 basis points to 2.139%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)