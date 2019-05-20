S.Korea stocks climb on buying by foreigners

* KOSPI adds, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea's benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, May 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Monday after foreigners turned net buyers, with most market heavyweights supporting the major index. The Korean won and benchmark bond yield rose. ** ** As of 0209 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 10.22 points or 0.50% to 2,066.02. Samsung Electronics , the biggest KOSPI share, rose 1.7%, while Hyundai Motor gained 2.4%. ** In the face of won's continued weakness against dollar, South Korean finance minister said he will deploy measures to stabilize markets in case herd behaviours increase. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 19.7 billion won ($16.51 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won quoted at 1,192.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.31% higher than its previous close at 1,195.7. ** In offshore trading, the won quoted at 1,193.2 per U.S. dollar, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract quoted at 1,191.5 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.51%, after U.S. stocks fell on increasing trade worries . Japanese stocks rose 0.48%. ** The KOSPI has risen 1.47% so far this year, and fell 6.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** Trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 250.65 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 891, the number of advancing shares was 345. ** The won has lost 6.4% against the U.S dollar this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 109.64, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.84%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 1.686%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.0 basis points to 1.850%. ($1 = 1,192.8700 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Uttaresh.V)