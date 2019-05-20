Asia
May 20, 2019 / 2:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks climb on buying by foreigners

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI adds, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea's benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, May 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Monday after
foreigners turned net buyers, with most market heavyweights
supporting the major index. The Korean won and benchmark bond
yield rose.
 
** ** As of 0209 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose
10.22 points or 0.50% to 2,066.02. Samsung Electronics
           , the biggest KOSPI share, rose 1.7%, while Hyundai
Motor             gained 2.4%. 
** In the face of won's continued weakness against dollar, South
Korean finance minister said he will deploy measures to
stabilize markets in case herd behaviours increase.             
     
** Foreigners were net buyers of 19.7 billion won ($16.51
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won quoted at 1,192.0 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.31% higher than its previous
close at 1,195.7.
     
** In offshore trading, the won        quoted at 1,193.2 per
U.S. dollar, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading
its one-month contract               quoted at 1,191.5 per
dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.51%, after U.S. stocks fell on
increasing trade worries            . Japanese stocks        
rose 0.48%.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 1.47% so far this year, and fell 6.7% in
the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
    
** Trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index        
was 250.65 million shares and, of the total traded issues of
891, the number of advancing shares was 345.
    
** The won has lost 6.4% against the U.S dollar this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.05 points to 109.64, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.84%.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.6
basis points to 1.686%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose
by 3.0 basis points to 1.850%.

($1 = 1,192.8700 won)

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Uttaresh.V)
