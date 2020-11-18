Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks climb on Fed stimulus hopes, rising virus infections weigh

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners turn net sellers for first time in
10
days
    * Korean won trades flat against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday on hopes of
additional stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve, but
concerns over rising coronavirus cases globally and tougher
local social distancing norms capped gains. The won traded flat,
while the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** KOSPI         rose 9.29 points, or 0.37%, to 2,548.44 as
of 0151 GMT, reversing a 0.15% decline in the previous session.
    
    ** "Hopes for Fed's additional stimulus lifted KOSPI, but
(concerns around) rising infections and profit-taking capped
gains," said Kiwoom Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young.
    
    ** Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday the economy
would continue to need both fiscal and monetary policy support,
adding its commitment to using all tools to support recovery.
            
    
    ** Several U.S. states began restricting gatherings and
mandated face-coverings after more than 70,000 Americans were
hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment as of Monday, according to a
Reuters tally.             
    
    ** South Korea reported 313 new daily COVID-19 cases, the
highest since August, prompting authorities to tighten social
distancing rules.             
    
    ** Shares of Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd             jumped
5.43% after the company said on Tuesday it is mass-producing a
COVID-19 antibody treatment developed by Eli Lilly and Co
       , as the United States began distributing the drug last
week after emergency-use approval.             
    
    ** Foreigners turned net sellers for the first time in 10
days, offloading 28.6 billion won ($25.84 million) worth of
shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,106.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.02% lower than its previous
close at 1,106.6.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,106.7, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month
contract               was quoted at 1,106.8.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
1.5 basis points to 0.945%.

($1 = 1,106.9600 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
