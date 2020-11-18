S.Korea stocks climb on Fed stimulus hopes, rising virus infections weigh

* KOSPI rises, foreigners turn net sellers for first time in 10 days * Korean won trades flat against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday on hopes of additional stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve, but concerns over rising coronavirus cases globally and tougher local social distancing norms capped gains. The won traded flat, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** KOSPI rose 9.29 points, or 0.37%, to 2,548.44 as of 0151 GMT, reversing a 0.15% decline in the previous session. ** "Hopes for Fed's additional stimulus lifted KOSPI, but (concerns around) rising infections and profit-taking capped gains," said Kiwoom Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young. ** Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday the economy would continue to need both fiscal and monetary policy support, adding its commitment to using all tools to support recovery. ** Several U.S. states began restricting gatherings and mandated face-coverings after more than 70,000 Americans were hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment as of Monday, according to a Reuters tally. ** South Korea reported 313 new daily COVID-19 cases, the highest since August, prompting authorities to tighten social distancing rules. ** Shares of Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd jumped 5.43% after the company said on Tuesday it is mass-producing a COVID-19 antibody treatment developed by Eli Lilly and Co , as the United States began distributing the drug last week after emergency-use approval. ** Foreigners turned net sellers for the first time in 10 days, offloading 28.6 billion won ($25.84 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,106.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.02% lower than its previous close at 1,106.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,106.7, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,106.8. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.5 basis points to 0.945%. ($1 = 1,106.9600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)