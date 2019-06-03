S.Korea stocks climb on foreign buying; won gains

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises Seoul, June 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korea's KOSPI stock index extended gains on Monday as foreign investors piled in on electronics firms such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix . The Korean won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield also rose. ** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 10.65 points or 0.52% to 2,052.39 points. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 142.9 billion won ($120.83 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** South Korea's Samsung Engineering falls after legal dispute over cancellation of Saudi's Yanbu project. ** The won was quoted at 1,183.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.65% higher than its previous close at 1,190.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,183.3 per U.S. dollar, up 0.4% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,182.1 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.04%, after U.S. stocks fell . Japanese stocks dropped 1.13%. ** The KOSPI rose 0.56% so far this year, and lost 9.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 192.82 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 893, the number of advancing shares was 314. ** The won lost 5.7% against the U.S dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds dipped 0.02 points to 110.01 ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.6 basis points to 1.581%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.0 basis points to 1.692%. ($1 = 1,182.7000 won) (Reporting by Yuna Park, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)