Asia
June 3, 2019 / 2:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks climb on foreign buying; won gains

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    Seoul, June 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
South Korea's KOSPI stock index         extended gains on Monday
as foreign investors piled in on electronics firms such as
Samsung Electronics             and SK Hynix            . The
Korean won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield also rose.
 
** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 10.65 points or
0.52% to 2,052.39 points. 
    
** Foreigners were net buyers of 142.9 billion won ($120.83
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
 
** South Korea's Samsung Engineering             falls after
legal dispute over cancellation of Saudi's Yanbu project.
            
       
** The won was quoted at 1,183.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.65% higher than its previous
close at 1,190.9.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,183.3 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.4% from the previous session, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,182.1 per dollar.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.04%, after U.S. stocks fell
           . Japanese stocks         dropped 1.13%.
    
** The KOSPI rose 0.56% so far this year, and lost 9.1% in the
previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
    
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 192.82 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 893, the number of advancing shares was 314.
    
** The won lost 5.7% against the U.S dollar so far this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         dipped 0.02 points to 110.01
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.6
basis points to 1.581%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose
by 1.0 basis points to 1.692%.

    ($1 = 1,182.7000 won)
    

 (Reporting by Yuna Park, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
