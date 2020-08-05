S.Korea stocks climb on hopes of more U.S. stimulus

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * KRW gains against USD * S.Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in Wall Street on hopes U.S. leaders would reach a deal on a new coronavirus stimulus package. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 0229 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 17.28 points, or 0.76%, to 2,297.25. ** White House negotiators on Tuesday vowed to work "around the clock" with congressional Democrats to try to reach a deal on coronavirus relief by the end of this week, as the pandemic takes a heavy toll on American life. ** South Korea's finance ministry said on Wednesday it will step up property market measures to eradicate speculative transactions, and pledged to investigate transactions of homes worth more than 900 million won ($755,984.88). ** Foreigners were net sellers of 101.5 billion won ($85.26 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,190.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.29% higher than its previous close at 1,194.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,190.6 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,190.5. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.15%. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 494.01 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 902, the number of advancing shares was 369. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 points to 112.33. ** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.5 basis points to 0.789%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.5 basis points to 1.281%. ($1 = 1,190.5000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)