August 5, 2020 / 2:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks climb on hopes of more U.S. stimulus

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * KRW gains against USD
    * S.Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, tracking overnight
gains in Wall Street on hopes U.S. leaders would reach a deal on
a new coronavirus stimulus package. The Korean won strengthened,
while the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** By 0229 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         rose 17.28
points, or 0.76%, to 2,297.25.
    
    ** White House negotiators on Tuesday vowed to work "around
the clock" with congressional Democrats to try to reach a deal
on coronavirus relief by the end of this week, as the pandemic
takes a heavy toll on American life.             
    
    ** South Korea's finance ministry said on Wednesday it will
step up property market measures to eradicate speculative
transactions, and pledged to investigate transactions of homes
worth more than 900 million won ($755,984.88).             
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 101.5 billion won ($85.26
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,190.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.29% higher than its previous
close at 1,194.1.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,190.6
per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,190.5.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was up 0.15%.
    
    ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 494.01 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
902, the number of advancing shares was 369.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         rose 0.06 points to 112.33.
    
    ** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield
fell by 1.5 basis points to 0.789%, while the benchmark 10-year
yield fell by 2.5 basis points to 1.281%.

($1 = 1,190.5000 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
