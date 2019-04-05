Asia
April 5, 2019 / 2:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks climb on trade talk hopes; won steadies

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, April 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         edged higher on
Friday boosted by expectations around Sino-U.S. trade talks
despite Samsung Electronics'             tepid first quarter
profit. The Korean won was marginally lower, while the benchmark
bond yield rose.
 
** As of 0207 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 3.34
points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,209.87 points. 

** The South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics said
first-quarter operating profit likely slid 60 percent from a
year earlier, missing market expectations and putting it on
track for its weakest quarterly profit since late 2016.
            
** Foreigners were net buyers of 55.6 billion won worth of
shares on the main board. 
** The won was quoted at 1,136.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.04 percent lower than its
previous close at 1,136.3.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,135.6 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.0 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,134.7 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.09 percent, after U.S. stocks
mixed           . Japanese stocks         rose 0.30 percent.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 8.37 percent so far this year, and fell
1.0 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
    
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 270.68 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 890, the number of advancing shares was 440.
    
** The won has lost 1.8 percent against the U.S dollar this
year.
    
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.04 points to 109.55, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.87 percent.
 
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.7
basis points to 1.727 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 1.3 basis points to 1.890 percent.

 (Reporting by Yuna Park; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below