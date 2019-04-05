S.Korea stocks climb on trade talk hopes; won steadies

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, April 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index edged higher on Friday boosted by expectations around Sino-U.S. trade talks despite Samsung Electronics' tepid first quarter profit. The Korean won was marginally lower, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** As of 0207 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 3.34 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,209.87 points. ** The South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics said first-quarter operating profit likely slid 60 percent from a year earlier, missing market expectations and putting it on track for its weakest quarterly profit since late 2016. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 55.6 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,136.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.04 percent lower than its previous close at 1,136.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,135.6 per U.S. dollar, up 0.0 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,134.7 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.09 percent, after U.S. stocks mixed . Japanese stocks rose 0.30 percent. ** The KOSPI has risen 8.37 percent so far this year, and fell 1.0 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 270.68 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 890, the number of advancing shares was 440. ** The won has lost 1.8 percent against the U.S dollar this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 109.55, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.87 percent. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.7 basis points to 1.727 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.3 basis points to 1.890 percent. (Reporting by Yuna Park; Editing by Rashmi Aich)